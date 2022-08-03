2
Dr. Bawumia mobbed during commissioning of a number of projects in Ashanti Region

Bawumia Inaugration Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia today got mobbed by supporters and young folks when he commissioned a number of projects undertaken by the government through the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) in the Ashanti Region.

At separate ceremonies at Asokore (Asokore Quranic Islamic School), and Effiduase (Hamdaniya Islamic School), both in the Sekyere East District and at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis.

He unveiled the fully furnished classroom blocks, a water system, and a Community Sports and Social Centre as part of my two-day visit to the Region.

Not only has the government implemented a comprehensive development of educational infrastructure to bridge the gap in Zongo communities.

But it has also intervened positively by improving health facilities, sanitation, and human resource development through skills training and educational grants and in improving the ambiance, and visibility in developing communities.

The Nana Addo-Bawumia-led administration has taken it upon itself to widen and broaden its developmental scope by strengthening the educational systems.

