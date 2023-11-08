Dr Bawumia’s victory is a win for NPP and not any individual – B/E Regional Chairman

Baba Bukari aka Game Changer, Bono East Regional Chairman of NPP

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP, Ibrahim Baba Bukari branded in political circles as “Game Changer” has congratulated Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his victory in the party’s presidential election.

Mr Ibrahim Baba Bukhari says he is optimistic that Dr Bawumia will lead the party to cling victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The NPP stalwart, in an exclusive interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Monday, November 6, 2023, described Dr Bawumia’s victory as a win for the NPP and not any individual.



He noted that Dr. Bawumia’s triumph marked the beginning of a new era for the NPP.



He however commended the other three candidates who contested Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for conceding defeat in a peaceful manner.



Mr Ibrahim Bukhari again affirmed his commitment to stand behind him in achieving his objectives for the party and the nation at large.



Call for Unity

Mr Ibrahim Bukhari however called for post-election unity for the party in the various constituencies across the country.



He noted that there can be only one winner in any election and this should not warrant any form of disunity among colleagues for the collective good of the party.



“For the NPP to win the 2024 presidential polls, there must be unity among the ranks and file of the party”.



NPP Presidential Elections



Certified election results revealed that Dr Bawumia secured 61.43% of the votes, with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as his closest competitor, garnering 37.41%. Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Addai-Nimoh received 1,459 and 731 votes, respectively.



A total of 192,446 delegates participated in the presidential primary, with a turnout of 94.63%. While Dr Bawumia’s victory was expected, he fell short of the 80% target set by his campaign team.

The 2024 election is anticipated to be highly competitive, with both Dr Bawumia and former President Mahama considered formidable candidates.



Ken Agyapong Calls for togetherness



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful in the presidential election, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, called on the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work together to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a showdown in the 2024 polls.



He also pledged his support to work with the members of the NPP to break the eight-year cycle.



Mr. Agyapong, who disclosed before and during the voting that he would have issues if the elections were rigged, described the elections as “fair.”



Accepting the results of the Electoral Commission (EC) and congratulating the winner of the presidential primary, the MP expressed his appreciation to his campaign team for their tireless efforts.

“Indeed, it’s a great day today. I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have already been preaching. And I must admit, this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken. And therefore, I accept the results in good faith. I pledge my support that we are working tirelessly to break the eight.



Party members, we are here, we should put everything behind us, and let’s unite this party. With unity, I believe we can break the eight. I want to assure you, in 2024, the showdown is being translated today. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown. I want to thank my team for working hard and the party faithfuls who believed in me.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the flagbearer-elect of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In his congratulatory remarks, Akufo-Addo said he believes Dr. Bawumia has the ability to unite the rank and file of the NPP to win power in the 2024 general elections.



Addressing supporters of the elephant fraternity at the Accra Sports Stadium, President Akufo-Addo appealed to party members to work together to ensure that former President John Mahama does not win the 2024 elections.



“I am passing on the flagbearer role of our party after you have honoured me to lead this party, and you have allowed me to serve this great party. I cannot forget. I have done my best, but I am still left with one thing to do, and that is to help elect Bawumia as president. So let us pull together to ensure [John] Mahama does not return to power.”

“I am confident Bawumia will be able to unite this party, with the help of the other three contestants, to inflict a successful defeat on Mahama.”



President Akufo-Addo further thanked the party's leadership, from the local to the national levels, for a good fight fought.



“My message is simple and it is one of gratitude to the regional executives, national executives, local executives, and all the people that contributed to this. And I want to thank you.”