Dr. Bawumia speaks on the economy on April 7

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to speak on the economic state of the country later on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

He will be the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

As the head of Economic Management Team, he is expected to touch on issues such as the continuous price hikes on fuel and commodities, the depreciation of the cedi, and the controversial E-Levy, among others.

The event is under the auspices of the NPP Youth Wing in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, a pro-NPP policy Think-Tank.

In attendance will be the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as the special Guest of Honour; the NPP Chairman, Freddy Blay; the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu; among others.

