Dr Bawumia to deliver keynote address at Nottingham University Africa Policy Dialogue

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Monday July 26, deliver the keynote address at the Nottingham Africa Policy Dialogues by the University of Nottingham.

The Nottingham Africa Policy Dialogues, is a platform where key industry leaders and policy makers address participants, to shape research and policy direction on the African continent.



Dr. Bawumia, having remarkably spearheaded Ghana’s acclaimed digital transformation, will speak on the theme: “Digital transformation in the public sector: lessons and opportunities from Ghana.”

The Vice President is expected to share with participants Ghana’s digitization drive and how its successful implementation so far, is positively impacting the lives and the Ghanaian economy, especially in the midst of the global Coronavirus pandemic.



The Vice President will address the forum online at 2:30 p.m.