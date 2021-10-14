Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai: The surgeon contributing to fight against breast cancer in Ghana

Breast Surgeon, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai has a lot of years of experience as a Medical officer in Ghana and has been a Breast Surgeon and a consultant in Breast Cancer Management.

Through vast medical knowledge, hundreds of women have been treated for various diseases especially breast cancer.



She studied and trained as a medical doctor in Russia from 1982 to 1989 after which she put her services to public use by serving as the senior medical officer at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) serving as Resident General Surgeon.



Her medical facility, Peace and Love Hospital, which she founded twelve years ago, now serves as a resource Centre for the Diagnosis, treatment, Counseling, Rehabilitation, and Research for Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Hepatitis Infections and Renal Dialysis among others.



Her passion for breast cancer awareness further led her to set up Breast Care International (BCI), an NGO that undertakes Breast Cancer Awareness programmes in Ghana, especially in remote communities. Through this, hundreds of women have been salvaged from the devastating effect of breast cancer and its related disease.

Dr Wiafe Addai is a member of several professional bodies including the Ghana Medical Association, Surgical Society of Russia, Soviet Trained Graduates Association, and International Federation of University Women (IFUW).



Her passion and aspiration for the prevention, awareness and treatment of breast cancer has earned her honourable recognition in Ghana and internationally as one of the champions advocating for the eradication of the disease.



By dent of her hard work, commitment, meticulous working experience in various environments and her continuous search for better ways of delivering care for breast cancer patients, Dr Wiafe Addai has become an active international speaker. She has addressed many international conferences and symposiums sharing her rich knowledge about the disease.



