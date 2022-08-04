Dr Bennett chosen for President Joe Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Bennett, Founder and Head of Mission, DAF

Founder and Head of Mission at the Diaspora African Forum (DAF), Dr. Erieka Bennett, has received President Joe R. Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was nominated by the African and Caribbean Leadership organization for this year, 2022.



This prestigious award will be held during the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) annual event scheduled to take place on September 29, 2022, in Washington DC.



The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States.

Established by Executive Order by George W. Bush, the award is to honour volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.



A press statement released by DAF said: “Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett is indeed humbled and highly honoured to receive this award in recognition of her exemplary leadership, remarkable commitment, and contributions towards bridging the gap between the United States of America and the African Diaspora as well as undertaking groundbreaking initiatives in the world.”