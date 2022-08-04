0
Menu
News

Dr Bennett chosen for President Joe Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Erieka Bennett Dr Bennett, Founder and Head of Mission, DAF

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Founder and Head of Mission at the Diaspora African Forum (DAF), Dr. Erieka Bennett, has received President Joe R. Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

She was nominated by the African and Caribbean Leadership organization for this year, 2022.

This prestigious award will be held during the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) annual event scheduled to take place on September 29, 2022, in Washington DC.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States.

Established by Executive Order by George W. Bush, the award is to honour volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.

A press statement released by DAF said: “Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett is indeed humbled and highly honoured to receive this award in recognition of her exemplary leadership, remarkable commitment, and contributions towards bridging the gap between the United States of America and the African Diaspora as well as undertaking groundbreaking initiatives in the world.”

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters