‘Dr. China’ promises NPP executives monthly pay when elected as treasurer

Charles Dwamena NPP Former Deputy Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Former Deputy Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena has pledged to pay the former Executive Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) monthly salaries when they elect him as National Treasurer of the upcoming national executives’ election.

In an interview with the media, the aspiring national treasurer, popularly known as Dr. China, expressed shock that despite the NPP accruing approximately $60million annually the party’s welfare office has not extended help to former executive members as well as the faithful party members who are in need.

He continued that when he’s elected as treasurer, he will introduce the incubation program internally to focus on the party members who need financially support to either expand or set up businesses.

“Should I be elected as the party’s national treasure, all these aforementioned challenges and interventions will critically be considered”, Dr. China announced.

He also indicated that it is high time the NPP reorganized their structures and make good use of the money the party accrues annually to alleviate the suffering of members.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to go to the polls in the coming days to elect their national leaders who will lead them in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary general elections.

