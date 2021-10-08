Dr. Dampare to be confirmed as IGP by Akufo-Addo today

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare with President Nana Akufo-Addo

• COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is to be named substantive IGP today

• He was appointed acting IGP on August 1, 2021



• He is the youngest IGP in the Fourth Republic and the 23rd since independence



A little over two months after he took office as the acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will today, October 8, 2021, be named as substantive head of the Ghana Police Service.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will swear him in today, making him the country’s 23rd IGP, reports citinewsroom.com.



The 51-year-old COP Dampare (the youngest IGP in Ghana’s current Republic), had until this appointment, been the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

Only a few days ago, President Akufo-Addo praised the work of Dr. George Dampare, expressing confidence in his work.



“I cannot end without reiterating the support of government and I for the recent actions taken by the Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare which are eliciting strong backing from the population. He has so far vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office.



“I am confident, once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon; he will become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said during the 50th Cadet Officers Graduation Ceremony held at the National Police Training School in Accra.



COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been in the service for about 30 years, starting out as a constable who unusually rose to the highest office of the Service.