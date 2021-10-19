Dr Dasmani gets 100% confirmation as MCE for Prestsea-Huni-Valley

The elected MCE for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani (L)

Source: GNA

The re-nomination of Dr Isaac Dasmani, as the Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni-Valley, has been confirmed by the assembly members.

He secured 100 percent endorsement with all the 45 ballots cast.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, thanked the assembly members for accepting the President's nominee and called for unity.



He urged the assembly members to bury their difference and help push for more projects to help develop every area in the municipality.



Dr Dasmani expressed gratitude to the President for re-appointing him to serve the citizens of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the second term of his administration.

He also appreciated the assembly members by saying "the endorsement you have given me is an expression of our collective desire to unite as one people ready to work together in order to bring rapid socio-economic development to our people".



He added that "Today you have demonstrated that when it comes to taking important decisions that affect the lives of our people, we represent one body. We can always put aside our individual, political and religious differences and work in unity."



Dr Dasmani said as a newly created Municipal Assembly, they were confronted with challenges such as security, sanitation, illegal mining, unemployment among the youth as well as poor road network, adding "we need to cooperate with our stakeholders and work hard to help the President to achieve his vision for every Ghanaian".