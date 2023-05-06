Dr Duffuor Interacts with NDC Ashanti regional executives

Dr. Kwabena Duffour

The Ashanti Regional Executives of National Democratic Congress (NDC) have pledged their support to the campaign activities of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor by ensuring all delegates in the regions are mobilized to listen to his campaign message.

Ashanti regional Chairman of the Party Augustus Nana Kwasi gave the assurance on Saturday May 6, 2023 when NDC’s flag bearer hopeful Dr. Duffuor and his campaign team call on the regional executives in the party’s regional office ahead of his campaign tour to the region starting from Sunday May 7, 2023.



The regional executives present at the meeting included Nana Kwasi Regional Chairman, Captain retired Kwame Jabari first Vice Chairman, Dr. Frank Amoakohene secretary, Baah Acheamfour deputy secretary, Yaw Isham Bosnu among others.



Addressing the regional executives, Dr. Kuffuor said, “my decision to contest and lead the NDC into election 2024 is not to divide the party but rather to strengthen by first recognizing the party grassroots to make the party attractive to every person in the country. Our party at the moment doesn’t have an infrastructure plan. This is hurting us and that is what I want to change in the party’’ he added.



He also denied rumors that he will form a political party if he loses the election to create division in the party.



“I want to assure you all that I was among the very people who formed the NDC right from the beginning at the time I gained the NDC majority of the current leaders of the party in the this region were kids or unborn. There’s no way I will leave the NDC to form a party. I’m NDC and that is me”, he said.

He assured regional executives that, "If I lose the contest to whoever the party elects as our Flag bearer which I know I will win. Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will continue to support the party to victory because I’m NDC’’.



The Ashanti regional executive commended Dr. Duffuor for respecting them as leaders of the party in the region during his tour to Ashanti and visiting them in the regional office unlike other candidates who came and never boarded to come to the regional office.



The regional executives of the party described him as the father of the party, particularly who is reliable and responsive to their concerns any time they call on him.



The Party’s regional executives through the regional chairman Augustus Nana Kwasi promised to lead his campaign in Ashanti region to ensure all delegates meet him to listen to his campaign message to enable them take a decisive decision that will help the party interest.



“Dr. Duffuor is our father, we cannot turn our backs to you. Some of our regional executives will tour the constituencies with you. We will give the same support we gave to others to you. So that after the election we can live together as one family. We have instructed all the constituency executives to open their doors to you. Any person who disrespects you will be dealt with because we want to build a united party devoid of division", the executives said.

The former Finance Minister after the meeting met the media in Kumasi and reiterated his mission to the region.



Regional organizer of the party Isham Ihassan also disclosed Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's campaign activities have energized the party grassroots to work hard for the party.



He stated: “Your campaign message is highlighting our challenges to us as a party. Your prescribed solutions are also implementable. We believe as a party if we take them seriously it will help the NDC. Our prayers are that our party will implement them after the contest no matter who we elect as our leader for election 2024”.