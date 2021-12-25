Dr. Duffuor criticizes Akufo-Addo, Bawumia in Christmas message

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is a former Minister of Finance

Christians mark birth of Jesus Christ across the world

Akufo-Addo admits to economic hardship in 2021



Dr. Duffuor urges Ghanaians to be hopeful



A former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has subtly had a go at both the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the prevailing economic situations under their administration.



In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, Dr. Duffuor said the economy, under the leadership of the duo, has left citizens with less of certain essential commodities, particularly food which they require to enjoy the festive season.



“As 2021 is coming to an end and our holiday season commences, it gives us all an opportunity to reflect on our lives and deeds of the year past and indeed the state of the nation. For many, 2021 has been a tremendously difficult year, many Ghanaians having lost their livelihoods, and even more, are suffering under an economy which leaves them with less food on the table, less fuel in their tanks and fewer options in life,” he wrote on his Facebook timeline.

In his words of encouragement, the banker cum politician urged Ghanaians not to be distraught under the current situation but rather remain hopeful of better days ahead.



“These times of hardship can easily lead to feelings of despondency and loss of hope, but this is exactly why we must heed the message of Christmas, a message of hope, selflessness and the triumph of light over darkness,” he added.







President Akufo-Addo, at a recent commissioning of an NPP party office in the Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region absolved himself from all blame of economic hardship.



“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around,” he said.