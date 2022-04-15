0
Dr. Duffuor invited me to his office - Allotey Jacobs hints

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has disclosed that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a presidential hopeful of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) invited him to his office for "talks".

He didn't disclose the exact conversation he had with the former Finance Minister.

"The truth is that Dr. Duffuor invited Koku Anyidoho and me to his office and we spoke a lot; I told him that once I've declared for Bawumia, I don't want to be seen as a political opportunist," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Listen to him in the video below:

