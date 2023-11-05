Dr Gideon Boako leads Bawumia’s team to a resounding victory in Tano North

Dr Gideon Boako led a formidable campaign team in the Tano North Constituency

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako led a formidable campaign team in the Tano North Constituency to secure an extraordinary landslide victory for his boss in the flagbearership contest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Through the untiring efforts of Dr Boako, Vice President Dr Mahamudu got 552 out of 666 total valid votes cast, representing 82.9% of the votes. His closest rival, Kennedy Agyapong, managed 112 votes representing 16.6%, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 2 votes representing 0.003%) while Francis Addai-Nimo got a vote representing 0.002%.



After the declaration, overjoyed supporters and delegates praised Dr Boako and carried him shoulder high in appreciation for his relentless work in ensuring that Dr Bawumia was victorious.



An excited Dr Boako joined in the celebration of the victory by singing and dancing.



NPP flagbearership race

Yesterday, November 4, 2023, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its National Delegates Conference which elected a presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 General Elections. A Super Delegates Conference had been held earlier to reduce the number of aspirants from 10 to five. At the end of the process, four aspirants took part in the final lap of the flagbearership race; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong; Former Kwadaso MP Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and Former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimo.



After yesterday’s election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast.



Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central got 37.41% of the votes, coming second. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% whereas Francis Addai Nimoh got the fourth position with 0.41% of the votes.



Dr Bawumia’s team, including Dr Gideon Boako, Sammi Awuku and many others, have been praised widely for the excellent execution of Dr Bawumia’s campaign strategy.