Dr Jones-Mensah leads 20-member USA delegation to Keta on Saturday

Business mogul and philanthropist, Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, will on Saturday 21st January lead a 20-member USA delegation to Keta to inspect Fort Prinzenstein and ensure its renovation.

The delegation which comes from the Illinois Black Caucus (IBC) of Afro-descendants comprises legislators, activists, and business executives.



Through a special arrangement by Mrs. Beatrice Tayui, CEO of Cybele Energy and Dr. Jones-Mensah and the Illinois Black Caucus has agreed to renovate Fort Prinzenstein and construct state-of-the-art ancillary items such as restaurants, pubs and recreation facilities to boost tourism in Keta Municipality.



The CEO of Empire Domus Group, Dr. Jones-Mensah is also expected to encourage the USA delegation to invest in Keta and the Anlo State in the areas of agriculture, food processing, education and housing.



Prior to the inspection ceremony, the delegation will pay a courtesy call on the Awomefia Torgbui Sri III at his palace.

Officials of the Ministry of Tourism as well as those of the Museums & Monuments Board together with the Ambassadors of Denmark and Germany will be in attendance.



Established by the Danes in 1784, Fort Prinzinstein was one of the major trading posts for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade where Africans were shipped to the Americas.



It is expected that more tourists will flock to Keta after the renovation of the Fort to relive stories of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.