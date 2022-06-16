Dr K. K. Sarpong sworn in as Chancellor of UPSA

Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

UPSA Chancellor sworn in

The former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong (Dr K. K. Sarpong), has been sworn in as the new Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA).



Led by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. KK Sarpong swore the oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Dr. Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA, Graphic.com reports.

Dr. Sarpong’s appointment was communicated to the university community in a circular dated January 24, 2022, and signed by the Registrar, Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright.



The circular said that the decision was taken at the 82nd Meeting of the UPSA Governing Council held on Thursday, December 9, 2021.



“In filling the Chancellor role, the criteria and processes delineated in Section 14 of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Act, ACT 850 and Section 5.0 of the Statutes, were diligently followed



“In addition to the criteria stated in the Act and Statutes, the University also considered a personality that shares the University’s values, vision, goals, and ambitions and possesses an affinity for its work [and] recognizes and celebrates the importance of higher education, has a distinguished public servant/service record; and possesses proven fundraising skills and international connections.” the circular added.