Dr. Kingsley Agyemang visits NPP headquarters

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, other NPP officials

Source: NPP Communications Directorate

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, on Monday, 3rd October 2022, paid a visit to the National Officers and staff of the NPP at the Party National Headquarters, Asylum Down.

This visit forms part of the initiative introduced by the current executives, dubbed Party-Government Engagements, meant to bridge the gap between Government Appointees and Party Officers in the Party’s quest to mobilize its rank and file for a third consecutive electoral victory in 2024.



Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, who was accompanied by Richard Gyamfi, Head of International Relations and Partnership, interacted with the National Organizer of the NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye; Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko; Director of Finance and Administration, William Amoah; Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako; Deputy Director of Research, Dr. Nyame Baafi, and some staff of the Party Headquarters.



The National Organizer thanked the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat for the visit and commended him for transforming the Scholarship Secretariat through the successful rollout of many interventions including the digitization of the scholarship application process, decentralization of the scholarship award process to the various Districts, among others.

Lawyer Nana Boakye urged the Registrar to take as immediate steps, as possible, to address the legitimate concerns of beneficiaries of government scholarships such as undue delay in the release of scholarship subventions. He also commended Dr. Kingsley for doing an excellent job in widening the scholarship net and implored him to do more to increase scholarship opportunities for the nation’s youth and members of TESCON in particular.



On his part, the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat assured the party leadership that his outfit was committed to collaborating with the Party and all relevant stakeholders in the discharge of their mandate of administering government scholarships both locally and abroad.