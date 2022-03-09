Dr. Kofi Amoah charges KNUST students to impact the world

Dr. Kofi Amoah

Dr. Kofi Amoah, popularly known as Citizen Kofi, has urged Ghanaian youth to advance themselves and impact the world with their decisions and innovations whenever they are given the opportunity to work.

He cited the likes of Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and others who were all university students when they decided to start something and at the end of their struggle, impacted the world through their innovations.



He made the assertion during a zoom conference with some students of KNUST as part of the University’s 70th anniversary under the theme: ‘Reflections and Projections by the Youth President’.



Dr. Kofi Amoah further called on the state to create a conducive environment for the Ghanaian youth to make their development and advancement certain.



“However, the youth should be able to adapt to their environment and make the best out of it and themselves as well,” he added.



He also urged Ghanaians youth to make use of opportunities available and also realise the importance in transforming their lives.

Dr. Amoah advised the youth to take technology seriously and make the best out of it as it has become the game changer for the global economy in transforming the lives of people in every economy.



“There are so many things you can do with technology,” he said, “this is the reason why there has to be a stable economy and well-built plan for the society and our youth.”



According to him, quality is not something you can joke with.



“If you have quantity and you can add quality, that’s fine but if you cannot control both, always go with quality.”



He said KNUST as an institution has produced a whole lot of successful people through its programs and policies which the current generation must tap into to help in the transformation of the country as it marks its 70th anniversary.

He added that the current economic conditions in Ghana are not favorable for the youth who want to set up businesses but rather favors foreign nationals.



He added that the idea behind his multi-million companies is about the hard work and dedication he put in when he was abroad, and that, he says, is what has made them successful.



“The youth should be able to adapt themselves to the environment and make the best out of it.”



Before he concluded, he urged the youth to apply the knowledge they acquire from the university in order to be innovative and try as much as possible to be the link to development.