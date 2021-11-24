Dr. Kofi Amoah lists ways Ghana can make billionaires out of youth

Dr. Kofi Amoah is the Founder of Progeny Ventures Inc. and an experienced entrepreneur

Dr. Kofi Amoah, the Founder of Progeny Ventures Inc., has said that it is possible to make many young millionaires out of the youth of this country, matching up to the likes of the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.



According to the millionaire, all that is required is for the country to institute the right support systems that will encourage creative minds to explore their potentials, as well as their gifts.



He added that with this, many more people can create jobs and create opportunities for others to also be employed.

Dr. Kofi Amoah was addressing the larger subject of “Missing links in Ghana’s jobs and wealth creation” on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with host, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



The experienced entrepreneur admitted that it takes a country to set up the type of environment that encourages wealth creation.



“A society will create the conditions that will dictate the kind of entrepreneurship that will work. So, if you’re in a society where the financial system is there, you can go and get a loan, then the support is there, you can expand and be successful.



“So here, as you know, our brothers and sisters who want to gain entrepreneurship is tough. Even if they’ll get a bank loan, the collateral becomes a hindrance. Even if they have the collateral, the interest rates on the loans [are] too high. So, these are the areas that as a society, we must make better, so that it will be easier for the creative ones among us to start businesses and employ others,” he said.



