Dr. Kwabena Duffour begins door to door campaign as NDC flagbearer hopeful

Presidential candidate hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffour, is reported to have begun his door-to-door campaign of realizing his dreams of leading the party.



According to the Daily Guide report, Dr. Kwabena Duffour has been engaging some branch and constituency executives of the NDC in the Ashanti Region who seek to reorganize the party for victory in 2024.



Some of the issues discussed included matters relating to the restructuring of the branch leadership, grassroots mobilization, and coordination with constituents.

Dr Duffuor has declared his intention to be President of Ghana although his party, the National Democratic Congress is yet to open nominations for the presidential race ahead of the 2024 elections.



The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who was the Finance Minister under the Mills’ administration said he would welcome a decision of the delegates of the NDC to make him the presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.



“I was the Finance Minister so I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet, if we get there and I am given the nod why not?”



He said these in an interview with TV3 in Accra on Monday, November 29.