Dr. Kwaku Oteng pledges support for Otumfuo’s 25th anniversary

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with Dr. Kwaku Oteng at his private residence in London

The founder and president of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has pledged his unwavering support to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, towards the silver jubilee anniversary of the Royal Majesty’s ascension to the Golden Stool which will be marked in 2024.

The business mogul who paid a courtesy call on Otumfuo at his London residence pledged to provide financial, human personnel and logistic support, before, during and after the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Ashanti overlord.



He promised further to use his over 21 media outlets and 3 Television stations to promote and cover the event to ensure its mass publicity.



Born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah on May 6, 1950, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene enstooled on April 26, 1999.



His Royal Majesty serves as the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana.

In February 2020, he became the first person to receive the ‘Pillar of Peace Award’. This was in recognition of the effort that he put into restoring peace to the Kingdom of Dagbon, whose conflict had spanned nearly two decades.



The King has also received several global and national recognition and awards including the 2019 CIMG President’s Special Award.



His Royal Majesty, Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti Empire.



The Silver Jubilee anniversary of the King will mark a significant occasion in the history of the Ashanti Kingdom.