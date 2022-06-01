Dr. Kwame Afriyie chairs Western North Regional health committee

Dr. Kwame Afriyie

The Western North Regional Health Directorate, on 31st May 2022 at a meeting held at the Western North Regional Coordinating council, inaugurated a nine-member committee to steer the affairs of health care delivery in the Western North Region.

The Regional Health Committee is mandated by the Ghana Health Service Council under the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals Act (Act 525) to serve as an advisory body to the Regional Health Directorate in providing healthcare in the Western North Region.



Dr. Sefa Berdiako, Chairman of the Ghana Health Service Council, commended the outgoing Regional Health Committee for the tremendous work they have done for the region and urge the newly inaugurated Regional Health Committee to give out their best in their tenure as members of the Regional Health Committee.



Dr. Kwame Afriyie, who was reappointed as the Chairman of the committee for the second time promised the Health Services Council that the Regional Health Committee will make sure that Western North Regional Health Directorate will be one of the best places the Ministry could boast of when it comes to the provision of health care as far as Ghana Health Services is a concern.

One of the major challenges we expect the Council to help as solve as soon as possible is the shortage of Medical Officers and specialized doctors. Seventy (70) Medical Officers are needed in the region but we currently have seventeen (17) medical officers in the Region. I pray to the Chairman of the Health Service Council Chairman to help the Region will additional Medical Officers, Dr. Kwame Afriyie pleaded.



The Ghana Health Service Council, led by its Chairman, Dr. Sefa Berdiako, embarked on a familiarization tour in the Western North Region to gather firsthand information on challenges facing the various health professionals in the Western North Region.