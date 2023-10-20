Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Rigworld International, present GH¢1,000,000 worth of items to flood victims

Dr Lawrence Tetteh and some executives captured in a photo

Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder of Lawrence Tetteh Ministries, and Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, the Chief Executive Officer of Rigworld International Services, an upstream oil and gas company, have donated relief items worth GH¢1,000,000 to flood victims in the Volta Region.

The items comprise mattresses, bags of rice, and cartons of cooking oil to cushion the affected persons in these difficult times.



The donation formed part of the “Adidome for Christ” crusade; an initiative spearheaded by Rev. Dr Tetteh, under the auspices of Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyemang V, Dufia of Adidome in the Volta Region.



It seeks to share the message of Christ and extend love and compassion to the victims.



Rev Dr Tetteh emphasised the importance of extending assistance to those in distress and said the crusade was not just about spreading the word of God but also sharing the burden of the vulnerable and giving them some comfort, while putting smiles on their faces.



“The donations are reflections of our commitment to uplifting the spirits and livelihoods of the people who are hardest hit by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam,” he said, and called for the items to be fairly distributed among the people.

He urged individuals, philanthropists and organisations to support the affected persons to get out of the devastating conditions under which they lived.



Dr Amoa-Abban, on his part, said partnering with Rev Dr Tetteh for the crusade was a testament of their shared values and commitment to the well-being of the people, who had lost their homes, belongings and livelihoods.



He said he was depressed when he saw footages of children and old women in dire need of assistance to gain some relief in their predicament.



“We believe in the power of collective action and unity,” he said, and pledged to offer more support whenever the need arose.



Togbe Agyemang, who received the items on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to Rev Dr Tetteh and Dr Amoa-Abban for the love and affection showed them.

“This is highly commendable and greatly appreciated. We will never forget this show of love and companionship in our time of distress,” he said.



The chief assured the benefactors that all the flood victims in the region would have their share of the items.



The flood victims present at the event expressed appreciation for the benevolence.