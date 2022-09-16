Dr. Lawrence Tetteh’s driver fined GH¢2,160 for using strobe lights

File photo: The car was impounded for illegal use of strobe lights

The driver of Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, the leader and founder of World Miracle Outreach, has been fined GH¢2,160 for using strobe lights in breach of the country’s traffic regulations.

This comes after the officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service stationed at the Airport Police Station impounded a car belonging to the founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, the driver of the preacher was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, for the unlawful use of strobe lights.



He was put before the court where he was fined and ordered to remove the strobe lights.



According to Ghana's laws, fitting strobe lights and sirens violates road traffic regulations 74(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

Over the years, several prominent persons have been arrested for the misuse of sirens and strobe lights which, according to the law, is only reserved for emergency service providers and some state functionaries.



The La Motor court sentenced the driver, along with 17 other drivers, for various traffic offences on September 15, 2022.



NYA/BOG