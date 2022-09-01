0
Dr. Lord Emmanuel honoured by Coventry University for nation building efforts and leadership

Dr. Lord Emmanuel Honoured Dr. Lord Emmanuel Yamoah (right) receiving a citation of honour

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: Samuel Osene-Akwah, Contributor

A Lecturer at the Takoradi Technical University, Dr. Lord Yamoah has received honorary recognition from the Coventry University, UK Alumni as part of the top 30 achievers.

The young and intelligent lecturer who hails from Tarkwa Nsuaem in the western region has been admired by many because of his intellectual prowess and vast experience in Supply Chain Industry for the past ten years providing leadership in project procurement and process improvement.

He is a member of the Institute Of Directors Ghana (MIoD), a Certified Project Management Consultant (CtPMC) and a Certified Project Procurement Engineer (CPPE). He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Project Public Procurement Engineering (Ph.D.) - Universidad Empresarial De Costa Rica.

Also present at the Alumni Dinner and Recognition Night were the Vice Chancellor Of Coventry University, Professor John Latha and Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Vice Chancellor GCTU.

