Dr. Mahamudu Bawimia wins hands down at NPP supper delegates conference, 2023

Sat, 26 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from Upper East Region
The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumai massively won the Super Delegates Conference hands down in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.
The venue was at the Bolgatanga Technical University (B' Poly)
GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, was on the ground.
In all 36 enthused delegates showed up to cast their votes for the 10 aspirants.
At the end of the exercise, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 31, Kennedy Agyapong 3, Alan Kyerematen 1 and Dr. Afriyie Akoto 1.
All other candidates had 0.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Bawumia should step down from flag-bearer race over economic challenges – Jantuah
- It’ll be difficult to break the 8 if we don’t consolidate NPP’s existing seats – Subin MP
- NPP presidential race: Whoever comes up on top on Saturday will win Nov 4th elections - Dennis Miracles
- 'We've not lived up to expectation', tell Ghanaians the truth - Nana Obiri Boahen to NPP
- Kennedy Agyapong can win NPP flagbearership if he makes top five list – NDC man
- Read all related articles