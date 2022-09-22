Dr. Michael K. Obeng to be honored alongside US Congressmen in Washington

Dr. Michael K Obeng

The Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) will be honoring Dr. Michael K Obeng alongside United States Congress officials at its inaugural Golden Gala Awards and Symposium to be held on Saturday, September 24 at the Renaissance Hotel Downtown, Washington, DC.

The Ghanaian-born Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, philanthropist, humanitarian, and global health strategist is being honored for his excellence in plastic and reconstructive surgery and his pro-bono medical work in Ghana and across the globe through his charitable foundation R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc.; The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery.



Dr. Obeng is also the owner and Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills where he has performed numerous groundbreaking surgeries including limb reattachment, rib removal, forehead reduction, complex breast surgery, and mommy makeover to mention a few.



Last year, the celebrity plastic surgeon gained mainstream recognition after successfully removing “Gorilla Glue” from the hair and scalp of the internet sensation Tessica Brown.



This October, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) will be recognizing the works of Dr. Obeng by honoring one of his patients with the coveted “Patient of Courage” Award at its annual meeting in Boston. This will be the second time Dr. Obeng’s patient will be receiving the “Patient of Courage” Award.



“It is with great pleasure and humility to accept this award on behalf of all the R.E.S.T.O.R.E. volunteers. I would like to thank GHPAC for this recognition. I hope this award inspires others to reach out and lend a hand to those in need,” says Dr. Obeng.

The event will be held ahead of the United States 51st Annual Legislative Conferences (ALC) of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Convention and will also honor members of congress who are committed to focusing on policies that advance the US-Ghana diplomatic and bilateral trade relations as members of the inaugural Congressional Ghana Caucus.



“I would like to thank all the selfless volunteers and donors of R.E.S.T.O.R.E. over the last fifteen years without whom none of these great works that we do across the globe would be possible. We are excited to be in Ghana this October to perform free surgeries at the Ho Teaching Hospital”, concludes Obeng.



Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Ghana will be the keynote speaker for the GHPAC event.



The event will also include renowned global leaders, leaders in community development, elected officials, diplomats, corporate leaders, and clergy that represent the achievement of Ghanaians in the diaspora, working to advance the development of Ghana, and/or issues impacting the African diaspora.