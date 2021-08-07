Dr Michael Obeng breaks silence on ‘fake license’ allegations

Dr Michael Obeng is a US-based Plastic Surgeon

US-based Ghanaian doctor, Dr Michael K. Obeng, has denied allegations that he was arrested for practicing without license and among a number of ‘crook’ Doctors recently arrested.

Dr Obeng, who said in a statement copied to GhanaWeb said his main focus is to contribute to improving the health care system.



He noted that “I have never performed surgery in Ghana for money, his is not the reason why I come to Ghana. I have been travelling to Ghana with my team of doctors and volunteers for the past 14 years to perform free reconstructive surgeries.”



The Surgeon stating that he is back home safely in Beverly Hills, noted that, the action “is clearly an attempt to tarnish my hard won reputation.”

Below are the details contained in Dr Michael Obeng’s statement:



