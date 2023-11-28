Dr Mike Oquaye Jnr declares intention to contest Adwoa Safo at Dome Kwabenya

Mike Oquaye Jnr has declared his intention to contest the MP seat at Dome-Kwabenya

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr has declared he will contest Sarah Adwoa Safo for her Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat.

He shared the news on Peace FM during an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.



Mike Oquaye Jnr explained that, "When it's time to pick up forms and file nominations, I'll be there to represent you," addressing the people of Dome-Kwabenya.



With a sense of purpose and determination, he declared his commitment to the constituents of Dome-Kwabenya, declaring, "I want to inform the people of Dome-Kwabenya, through your medium, that as soon as there's an opening for picking up forms and filing of nomination, I, Michael Oquaye Jnr., will stand to represent the people of Dome-Kwabenya."



This announcement comes at a time when Dome-Kwabenya has been dealing with challenges, with concerns rife about the chances of the current MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in future elections.



Background:

The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat is a big deal, because it is the largest constituency in Ghana.



With Mike Oquaye Jnr's entry into the race makes things more exciting.



Michael Oquaye Jnr has also said his move is to bring a fresh vibe to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Dome-Kwabenya.



