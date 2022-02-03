Dr. Mustapha Hamid grabs prestigious awards

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

In his effort to promote and support Muslim Communities and Ghana at large, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Hamid has once again won three prestigious awards at the just ended Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards 2021 organised by Muslim Groups Ghana held in Accra.

The former Minister for Inna Cities and Zongo Development won the Best Muslim Personality Award, Best Star of Islam Award, and Prophet Muhammed (SAW) Award.



Dr. Mustapha Hamid was honoured for his outstanding support to the Muslim communities and Ghana at large.



The National Petroleum Authority CEO has been described by many as a man who has the interest of the Zongos and the country at heart, a humble and respectful politician who has in diverse ways transformed the lives of many youths.



Hon. Mustapha Hamid according to the organizers, worked effectively to the satisfaction of all during his days as the Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development hence the need for him to be celebrated.

Other beneficiaries of the Muslim Excellence Awards included Hajia Mariam Sissy, Lawyer Faisel Ibrahim Sissy, Sheikh Yunusah Muhammed Osmanu ( Dr. Oluman), lawyer Musa Ahmed, Alhaji Sham-un Bako, Hon. Ali Suraj, Hon. Hajj Sheriff Nasiru among others.



The coordinator of Muslim Groups Ghana Alhaji Abubakar Galaxy said the awards initiative is aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the exemplary performance and achievements of institutions and individuals within Zongo communities across Ghana.



He reiterated that the award was to honor hardworking Muslim Chiefs, Philanthropists, Journalists, and Politicians for their contributions towards the development of Muslim communities.