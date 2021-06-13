Dr Nsiah-Asare hopeful Sir John’s funeral won’t spread coronavirus

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare

• Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare says it is unlikely for Ghana's COVID-19 cases to go up as a result of Sir John's funeral

• He says many people who attended the funeral wore face masks



• Government has been heavily criticised for the disregard of safety protocols at the funeral



Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, is hopeful the funeral of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, will not lead to an increase in Ghana’s Coronavirus cases.



This follows the obvious disregard for safety protocols at Sir John’s funeral which was held about two weeks ago.

Speaking in an interview on Citi News which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Nsiah-Asare said most people who attended the funeral were in face masks so he believes no harm was caused.



“Everybody was wearing mask, but after sometime they took it off when the dignitaries were coming in and when they were going to do the burial. It’s unfortunate, but we are also watching and studying the situation to see that there is no adverse effects. I pray that because it was outdoor and opened, it is most likely that the risk will be lower than if it was done in an enclosed environment.”



Government has come under heavy criticism for the disregard of safety protocols at the funeral which was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and many key government officials.



This was after videos from the funeral which went viral, showed more than the directed 100 persons for funerals in attendance. Many attendees captured in videos were not in masks.