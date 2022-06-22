Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals what will make him go crazy if he calls Akufo-Addo

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party

National Cathedral project raises controversies

Government facing backlash for investing public funds



National Cathedral funding: its a sad thing the clergy are in support of this, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe



A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has explained why he probably may not pick up a phone to discuss current national issues with President Akufo-Addo.



He said, he will go crazy should he pick up the phone to advise president Akufo-Addo and his advice is ignored.



Responding to a question during an interview with TV3 on why he hasn’t yet spoken to President Akufo-Addo on issues affecting the country, he replied “I know him very well, what will get me crazy is to take a phone, advise him and he will not take my advice.

He also recounted how he once advised Former President John Agyekum Kufour on phone after the May 9 stadium disaster and he listened even though he (Nyaho Tamakloe) was not in government.



“Let me just fast track back, I will give an example, when Kufuor became president, not long after that, the stadium disaster happened, May 9, I was not even in government, that was the early part. He came up with a committee and the committee, one key person from the North I thought should be a member of the committee was not there.



“You know what I did, I picked a phone and called Kufuor, he picked it and we discussed the issues, Kufuor that I said was not the right person to lead the country at that time, I advised him and he listened,” narrated



He said it is sad the clergy are failing to give their stance on the subject of the construction of the National Cathedral regardless of the controversies surrounding it.



“If I tell President Akufo-Addo that if you want to build a cathedral tell the people exactly what the cathedral will be for, let the people know that the cathedral will not come from state coffers, let the people know that the cathedral is going to be built by you.

“That was the initial conversation but unfortunately it is changing. The sad thing is that the clergy are in support of this, the individual loses confidence in its spiritual leader, that is the end of this country so the clergy must be above all, they should be able to tell Akufo-Addo that is what you told us from the beginning. Go by it, but they haven’t,” he added



The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosure that state funds is being used for the project considering it is President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God, amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.



According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



