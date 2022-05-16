Dr. Okoe Boye advocates for efficiency in vetting and processing regime of NHIS claims

Officials from the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services and the NHIA Executive Management team

Source: NHIA

A high-powered delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services led by Brigadier General Ernest. C. Saka, the outgoing Director-General of Medical Services paid a courtesy call on the NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, and his Executive Management team.

The meeting was to officially introduce the top hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services to the new NHIA Chief Executive and the Executive Management. Dr. Okoe-Boye seized the opportunity to affirm his goal to make the NHIS very visible and accessible to its stakeholders.



He underscored his determination to ensure that the service delivery of the Scheme will be acceptable to members and other stakeholders alike.



He posited the need to partner with all key stakeholders to find innovative solutions to address the persistent challenges of the irregular flow of funds into the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).



He hoped that a more predictable way of receiving inflows from the government will be welcome to reduce operational challenges for service providers. Dr. Okoe-Boye also stressed the importance of injecting efficiency in the NHIS claims vetting and processing regime making it watertight to reduce leakages.



To address this, he solicited for the 37 Military Hospital to integrate the hospital’s systems with the NHIS electronic claims system.

“It is our desire to scale up the use of electronic claims (E-claims) among all our service providers this year,” he said.



Brig. General Saka also thanked the management of the NHIS for a great working relationship in the past and prayed for an even better partnership going forward.



He admitted that NHIS funds form a significant part of the internally generated funds (IGF) used to run the hospital and therefore timely receipt of same would positively impact health service delivery for military personnel and their dependents as well as the public who visit that facility.



He used the occasion to introduce Brigadier-General Raymond K. Ewusi, who is taking over as the Director-General of Medical Services.