Dr Osei Adutwum tipped to be Bawumia’s running mate - Report

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been tipped as the potential running mate for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Chronicle in a November 8, 2023, report stated that there are ongoing discussions within the party centering around the consideration of Dr. Adutwum as a prospective running mate for the vice presidential position.



The discussions, according to the report, point to his performance as the Minister of Education and the perceived necessity for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose a running mate from the Ashanti Region beyond focusing solely on competence.



Aged 59, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is viewed by the party as an ideal candidate to provide a balanced dynamic to the presidential ticket, whether in terms of geography or ideology, to create what is seen as the most suitable partnership for the NPP in their efforts to break the eight.



Meanwhile on November 3, 2023, GhanaWeb reported Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum's dismissal of the speculation surrounding his purported interest in the vice-presidential role within the NPP.



He explicitly stated that he has not taken part in any activities aimed at positioning himself as a running mate following the congress.

"I am not actively seeking to become the vice president. I am not the individual going around expressing my desire to hold the position. Unless the elections conclude and Dr. Bawumia openly announces that I should be his running mate, I am not actively pursuing the vice presidency," Dr. Adutwum clarified.



WN/OGB



