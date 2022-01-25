Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie commiserates with victims of Apiate explosion

Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the Minister of Food and Agriculture

Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the Minister of Food and Agriculture has sent a message of commiserations to the victims and affected families of the unfortunate incident that occurred at Apiate in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The Agric Minister in a statement, disclosed that the incident left him in a state of “shock and disbelief”.



He described as horrifying the situation and expressed his sympathies to the victims and the affected families.



“The unexpected and sorrowful news of explosion at Appiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region on Thursday, January 20, 2022 has placed me in a state of shock and disbelief.



“The horrifying situation and occurrence which has resulted in the trapping of people under collapsed buildings, the loss of dozens of lives with some left with dismembered bodies and the destruction of properties has hit me with so much grief and sadness.

“My deepest sympathy therefore goes to the injured and their affected families, and I hope and pray, the Almighty God would heal the injured, assuage the pains of the affected families and preserve the lives of the victims till eternity!”



Fourteen people were killed and 179 others injured in the explosion, which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



The Minerals Commission on Saturday shut down Maxam Ghana Limited, owners of the explosive truck, to pave way for investigations into the accident.