Dr. Portia Adade Willaims to speak at 2021 Young African Leaders Summit

Dr. Portia Adade Willaims

Research Scientist at the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Portia Adade Williams will be speaking at this year’s edition of the Young African Leaders (YAL) summit to be held in Accra.

Dr Adade Williams who is with the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (STEPRI) of CSIR will be contributing to the discussion on climate change and will also be joined by her colleague Mrs Justina A. Onumah.



The summit will be hosted at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) and online from November 25, 2021, to November 27, 2021, under the theme “African Youth Transforming Vision and Ideas into Action”.



This event is expected to empower youth-led solutions and provide a unique platform for youth leaders and aspiring youth leaders to exchange experience and ideas and empower participants to possess the tools needed to realize their vision for a better community.



It will also create a platform where about 200 young leaders and aspiring young leaders on the continent will discuss and formulate solutions to some of Africa’s pressing and emerging problems. The summit is also aimed at building and enhancing the capacity of attendees, providing mentorship, and empowering young aspiring leaders or attendees.

Participants will engage on issues ranging from leadership, entrepreneurship, women empowerment, climate change, Agripreneurship, youth policies, and sustainable development goals.



The Summit which will involve delegates from all African countries, shall collate ideas from some of the continent’s finest youth figures and aggregate them into relevant themes able to shape policy on the continent. It is also intended to be a platform for cross-country idea-sharing and assimilation and an opportunity to bridge the identity gap that is often perceived to exist within the youthful population of Africa.



Delegates will work together to draft the Africa Youth Manifesto 2021, a declaration that will be submitted to Heads of States and the African Union.