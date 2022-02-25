Dr. Rashid Pelpuo calls on African Leaders to rethink governance

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

An International Relations Analyst, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has underscored the need for African Leaders to uphold the tenets of democracy, build and sustain effective democratic institutions.

This is to consolidate gains made so far and bring about the needed development.



Sharing insight into possible root causes of the Coups experienced on the Continent in recent times, Dr. Pelpuo, said economic mismanagement, eroding democratic principles and the seeming outcome of autocratic tendencies, could get citizens agitated, and when tensions are not well managed, it could lead to such crisis as a Coup.

Dr. Pelpuo called on African Leaders to re-think and adopt policies and solutions that will benefit their people. They should be able to pick signals to anticipate and respond to evolving Coups.