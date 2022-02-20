Dr. Richard Asiedu grabs Alfred Nobel University professorship award

Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu was decorated during a ceremony

The Alfred Nobel University (ANU) in Ukraine on Friday February 18, 2022 conferred an Honorary Professorship in Human Resource Development on the Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews Group of Companies, Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu.

The award was in recognition of his impact in the area of human resource development in the country and beyond with which the university described it as a very remarkable achievement and deserves international recognition.



An induction ceremony was held at Mensvic Grand Hotel in Accra, during which a delegation from the Alfred Nobel University conferred the honour on Dr. Richard Asiedu.



The President of the Alfred Nobel University of Ukraine, in Ghana, Rev. Prof. Emeritus Edwin Nmettey Korley who chaired the convocation ceremony in a speech said "the university has recognised your distinguished and distinctive achievement and in this light, your impact on society cannot go unnoticed."



"As a result of your impactful service, many individuals and organisations have recognised you and awarded you accordingly"



"This latest one is a testament to your remarkable achievement," he said.



The citation from the university which was presented to Dr Richard Asiedu reads; "Professor Richard Asiedu, is an indigene from Agona Kwanyarko in the Central Region of Ghana. You achieved your Basic, Secondary Education with excellence.



"You were in Takoradi Technical University for your HND, GIMPA for your BSC, and the University of Cape Coast for your MA and lastly at a prestigious America University(AIU) for your PhD."

"By the attainment of these academic laurels, unlimited professional and academic space was created for you."



It also read "as an international resource personality, you have shared your professional experience at international conferences, seminars, workshops and forums across the Globe"



Professor Richard Asiedu, you proudly and sacrificially availed yourself to the service of the state. From a humble beginning, you faithfully and committedly climbed the professional ladder in search of a result-oriented delivery to your motherland Ghana."



"You eventually attained the position of a Municipal Youth Director under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. You served as the Council Chairman for Assin Fosu College of Education."



"Professor Richard Asiedu was equally the secretary to the Board of Assinman Mutual Health Insurance Scheme as well as Kwanyarko Senior High School."



As an entrepreneur, businessman, Human Development Expert, he boldly plunged into a multifaceted entrepreneurial venture after retiring from active service in 2017.



Currently, Professor Richard Asiedu is the Chief Executive Officer of the business conglomerate which includes,

1. St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies



2. St. Andrews Health College



3. The Ultimate Remedial School



4. The Rich Multimedia Institute



5. Nakata Travel and Tours



6. Rich Salt Manufacturing Company



7. Rich Fm 98.7 megahertz

8. St. Andrews Transport and Haulage Services.



It is also revealed that very soon, Mount Hebron University College and Allied Services will be accredited to be part of his business empire.



Professor Richard Asiedu is blessed with a highly intelligent, resourceful, and beautiful wife Dr. Mrs Regina Asiedu a senior immigration officer with four (4) children.



He is a generous, liberal, and philanthropic Christian and a senior member of the Assemblies of God Church. Besides he is a prestigious member of the WEST AFRICA NOBLE'S FORUM a group recognised by Eminent citizens in the West Africa Sub-region.



Professor Emeritus Edwin Korley stressed that "taking cognisance of the above mentioned unprecedented academic and professional achievements, Alfred Nobel University-Dnipro, Ukraine is proud to be part of your success story by honouring you (Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu with the award of professor of Human Resource Development on this day of the year of our Lord."



The colourful occasion was graced by high profile people in all spheres of life including politics, the clergy, media, musicians, academia and stakeholders in education, traditional leaders etc.



Professor Richard Asiedu who was visibly elated by the honour done him expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Alfred Nobel University and all the dignitaries present for making the day a very memorable one.

He indicated the honour is not about himself but the hopes of humanity and the causes that make a difference in the lives of mankind.



He said he recognizes the challenges confronting the world and therefore call on all to come together to be able to put the world on the path of sustained progress and prosperity to enhance the well-being of humanity.



"I commit myself to do justice to the faith reposed in me by working with you and all willing partners in advancing the course for all humanity."



"I need to be frank here that Mount Hebron University College and Allied Service is the latest of my contribution to knowledge sharing. We have already secured an affiliation with the University of Cape Coast and in the shorted possible time we shall open our doors to academia and the general public to make an impact in human lives.



He reiterated the St. Andrews Group of School's commitment to offering excellence in academic work and other socio-economic courses for humanity.



I am basing everything here on humanity because we are serving humanity, he said.