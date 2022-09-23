Dr Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu unveiled as new icon for ‘Go Girl’ policy

Dr Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu

Dr Vanessa Aseye Mensah-Kabu has been unveiled as the new ambassador for Quality Insurance Company (QIC)’s ‘Go Girl’ Motor Insurance Policy.

The Ghanaian, who became a doctor at the age of 22, succeeds the former Deputy CEO of Free-Zone Authority, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Mamavi Owusu Aboagye.



The 'Go Girl' Policy, which evolved from QIC's flagship policy, 'Kingly Queenly' Comprehensive Motor Insurance, is designed specifically for women and offers exclusive benefits such as a courtesy car in the event of an accident and free renewal at the DVLA Prestige Center and Total Petroleum Service Stations.



With an impressive social media presence, Dr Mensah-Kabu intends to promote the QIC Go Girl policy to reach the female market and also engage women about their health.



Speaking after her unveiling, Dr Vanessa Mensah-Kabu explained why every woman must sign on to the QIC Go Girl policy.



“The QIC Go Girl policy is tailor-made for every woman who owns a car to enjoy the benefits it comes with. We will be talking about women’s health so whatever your questions are regarding the health needs of women we will discuss them.

“Social media is a platform that has professional women on board so that platform is to drive and create awareness for our target women to hop on the policy,” she said.



The Head of Operations of QIC, Cecil Ribeiro, said the ‘Go Girl’ policy differs from all over insurance due to the importance it places on women to build networks and promote healthy living.



“We had to find a way of making it more interesting for women to come on board. We want to make this a movement and not just QIC selling a product for women,” he said.



“It is all about creating the platform for women where it is not only about their insurance, we have brought Vanessa on as a doctor to discuss things that concern women, their health and wellness she has the right social media following which we want to leverage on,” he added.



Mr Ribeiro also disclosed that as part of the benefits client gets to use QICs car for ten days in the instance when their cars are damaged.









