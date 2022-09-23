Drafting a will is not a death sentence – Lawyer

Lawyer Leslie Fiadoyor

Lawyer at Kuukuaa Legal Consulting, Leslie Fiadoyor, has asserted that writing down a will does not mean one is about to die.

According to him, “every day is a countdown to your demise on earth and especially when you were not designed to live forever.”



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s lounge Show’, he said, “The will puts a certain purpose to life. It means you have thought about those you’re leaving behind so much that in your absence, you’ll want them to partake in inheritance, and is proof enough that you cared for them.”



He believes that leaving behind a will is more like leaving behind a blessing to those “who look to you or are important to you.

"I say this because you can leave behind an inheritance for everyone or anyone be it only your child, spouse, or anyone else and it will be respected,” he stated.



The lawyer advised people to do their best in leaving a will behind as a lot of clashes seen over property is when the person didn't leave behind a will.



“Wills put order and finality to everything,” the lawyer added.