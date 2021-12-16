Drama as disabled suspect with ‘spiritual powers’ escapes in court

Thu, 16 Dec 2021 Source: starrfm.com.gh
There was drama at the premises of the Koforidua High Court Complex when a suspect, living with disability, standing trial at a Circuit Court escaped from the hands of the Police.
The suspect, a Fulani, identified as Omarion alleged to possess spiritual powers escaped from the hands of the police in the full glare of the public.
He was pursued but vanished through the bush. It is not clear if the suspect was in handcuff.
The suspect is tall and dark in complexion and disabled in one hand.
He was wearing a brown T-shirt over black trousers.
Police have since sent emergency signals to all checkpoints to assist the arrest of the suspect.
