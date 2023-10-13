Drama at Forestry Commission after management promised to pay 2 out of 17 months’ salary arrears

There was drama at the head office of the Forestry Commission of Ghana in Accra as some staff engaged in an altercation with the management of the commission over the payment of their arrears.

A viral video of the incident, shared by Okay FM on October 12, 2023, showed a leader of the commission promising the workers, who had picketed at the head office, that they will be paid their arrears.



“You can record me. By 5:00 pm close of work, you would get your money. You’re going to get alerts that you have been paid,” he said.



This promise prompted the workers to ask him how much of the arrears they were going to be paid.



Then the leader said, “We are going to pay two months”.



This infuriated the workers, who started yelling that they would not leave the premises of commission till they are paid.



“You owe us for 17 months but you are only going to pay two months… we are not going to leave this place. It would be better for you to fire us,” one of the staff could be heard saying in Twi.

Watch a video of the incident below:











BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.