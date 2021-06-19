Drinking spot operator shot dead over GHC5 at Apirede Akuapem

The victim was allegedly shot twice in the ribs

A drinking Spot Operator has been shot dead in a misunderstanding over Gh5 at Apirede -Akuapem in the Okere District in Eastern Region.

The victim was allegedly shot twice in the ribs and chest by suspect Kwame Dankwa, a farmer believe to be in his 30s on Thursday evening, eyewitness say .



Starr News has gathered that misunderstanding ensued between the two when the suspect attempted to retrieve his Ghc5 debt from the now deceased person in the process, the suspect rushed into his room pulled a gun and allegedly shot the victim twice.



He later reported himself to the Adukrom Police who arrested him and sent him to Akropong Divisional Police Command to assist investigation.



Police visited the scene of crime and after taken inventory conveyed the body to Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Starr News.



“Yes ,the Police in Akropong have arrested suspect Kwame Dankwa who shot and killed one person whose name was given only as Yaw in a misunderstanding over Ghc5. He claimed the man called Yaw owes him Ghc5 so he went to the house ostensibly to collect his Ghc5. During the cause of the misunderstanding he shot Yaw who was rushed to Tetteh Quashie memorial hospital but died on arrival . The Akropong Police shortly after that visited the scene of the crime”.



He said the suspect is being prepared for court on the charge of murder .