'Drive safely always, help reduce road accidents' – Akufo-Addo reacts to recent road crashes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked drivers to learn to drive safely in order to reduce road accidents in the country.

On Monday, seventeen people, including 10 children were confirmed dead in an accident involving a sprinter bus and an articulated truck in the Abofuor Forest in the Ashanti region.



The accident occurred at about 3:30 am on Monday when the Man Diesel truck with registration number GS 4339-17 collided head-on with the Kumasi-Daboya bound Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number GT 6075-15.



On Tuesday, another accident occurred on the Kumasi-Techiman Highway when a bus collided with a KIA Rhino after which the bus caught fire and burnt some six persons beyond recognition.



Reacting to the series of accidents, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a tweet said he was saddened by the news.

While wishing bereaved families his condolences, the President used the opportunity to caution drivers and users of the road to be cautious and drive safe in order to protect lives especially during this season.



His tweet read “I have learnt with considerable sadness of the tragic accident, at Akomadan, that has claimed the lives of some 30 people in the early hours of this morning.



"I extend my condolences to families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I continue to urge all road users, especially our drivers, to drive safely always, and help reduce the spate of road accidents in the country."