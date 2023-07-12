Driver charged with causing harm, fined GH¢7,200

File photo

Source: GNA

A 34-year-old driver, Sampson Narh Tetteh who was standing trial at the Tarkwa Circuit Court for negligently causing harm, careless and inconsiderate driving, has been fined GH¢7,200.00.

The court presided by Hathie Ama Manu also ordered the convict to pay a sum of GH¢30, 000 by August 10, 2023, as compensation to the family of Solomon Asare now deceased.



He pleaded guilty to both charges and was convicted by the court accordingly.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Veronica Tibson, told the court that on November 6, 2021, at about 5:45 am, Tetteh, was driving a Hyundai Ston truck with registration number GS 8770-19 loaded with drilling machine, and had one Anderson Stephen Kwame on board the vehicle from Prestea towards Asante Bekwai.



She said on reaching a section of the road at Wassa Abreshia, he lost control of the vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into an unregistered Haojin motorcycle ridden by Solomon Asare.



Chief Inspector Tibson said the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Wassa Akropong Government hospital for treatment but died shortly on arrival.

According to the prosecution, on November 7, 2021, a vehicle examiner from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) at the Dunkwa-On-Offin office examined and tested the truck and motorcycle, said the steering mechanism, electrical system, brakes, and tyres were in good condition prior to the accident.



On November 18, 2021, a medical officer at Wassa Akropong Government Hospital performed a post-mortem on the deceased after his father Robert Asare identified the body in the presence of a police officer,



The prosecutor said the medical officer gave the cause of death as “penetration head injury and multiple fractures/deformities due to Road Traffic Accident”.



The court heard that after investigations, a duplicate docket was prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s office at Sekondi for study and advice.



Chief Inspector Tibson said a letter was later received from the Law office Sekondi with the advice that Tetteh should be charged with the offence.