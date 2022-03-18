Driver convicted for reckless overtaking on Accra-Kumasi highway

File photo: Accident on Kumasi-Accra road

Kwame Owusu fined GH¢1,200 for reckless driving

Kwame Owusu failed to comply with road traffic sign – Police



Video shows Owusu dangerously overtaking vehicles



The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it has successfully prosecuted a man called Kwame Owusu for dangerous and careless driving.



A video shared by the police shows a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 dangerously overtaking vehicles that were in very close distances.



In a post on its Facebook page, the police said, “the convict, was arrested on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022, for dangerous, careless and inconsiderate driving, failing to comply with road traffic sign to wit road markings, and was arrested, charged and put before the court yesterday, Thursday, 17th March, 2022.



“The accused, Kwame Owusu, who is a driver of a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 in the attached video, has been fined with an amount of One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵1,200.00),” he added.

The police further noted that, “we continue to advise all motorists to comply with the rules of the road, particularly, safe selection of lanes, maintenance of appropriate following distances, indication of traffic indicator light in advance, at least, 30 meters at all times before turnings, and avoid excessive speeding on our roads.”



The conviction of Kwame Owusu makes it the second time a driver has been prosecuted after being captured committing a road traffic offence on the Accra-Kumasi highway this year.



On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, a 31-year-old driver who was captured on camera and reported on social media for recklessly overtaking other vehicles on the Accra-Kumasi highway was arraigned before court.



Watch video of traffic offence below:



