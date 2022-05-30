1
Driver crushes 3 to death at Ejisu Besease

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A driver of a Honda CRV crashed into a crowd on Sunday, 30 May 2022, crushing three people dead at Ejisu Besease in the Ashanti Region.

The driver, Justice Adjoyi, is reported to have lost control of the car as he attempted to overtake other vehicles.

Two of the victims, 62-year-old Hamidu Mohammed and 40-year-old Masawudu Nalko, died upon arrival at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

On Monday morning, the third, 50-year-old Abdul-Rahman Mohammed, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The driver has been arrested.

He is expected to be arraigned.

