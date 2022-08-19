Driver fined GHS3,000 for dangerous driving

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced a driver, Daniel Amo Korankye, to a fine of GHS3,000 for driving dangerous driving on the Winneba-Kasoa Highway.

The convict drove in the middle of the road, facing oncoming vehicles, which almost resulted in an accident at Awutu Bereku on the highway in the Central Region.



He pleaded guilty to the charges of careless and inconsiderate driving, causing danger to other road users, and dangerous driving.



The court presided over by Mr. Ebenezer Osei Darko, convicted him on his own plea.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, said the convict was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser registered GT 9663 – 19, on Sunday, August 14, 2022, towards Kasoa with his wife and children on board.

He said upon reaching the Bereku Township around 1730 hours, Korankye dangerously overtook some vehicles while driving in the middle of the road, which almost led to an accident.



His action, the prosecutor said, caused road obstruction and also interfered with the movements of pedestrians.



Chief Inspector Annobil said when Korankye was stopped by the Central East Regional MTTD Commander, ACP Agnes Caesar, who was on duty at the time, he hurled insults at her.



The convict was arrested, and his vehicle impounded.