Driver fined for insecure loading

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Tsevi Dickson, a driver has been fined GH¢300 for insecure loading and use of private vehicles for commercial purposes by a Hohoe Circuit Court.

He will serve three months in prison if he defaults in paying the fine.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the Prosecutor, told the Court presided over by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey that on August 16 at about 1105 hours, personnel from Hohoe Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) were managing traffic on the Hohoe-Lolobi road.

He said the convict who was driving an Opel Astra private car with registration number WR-1499-U from Lolobi direction was intercepted.

Chief Inspector Aziati said an inspection conducted on the vehicle revealed that the convict was using the said vehicle for commercial purposes.

He said the convict also loaded goods insecurely in and on the roof of the vehicle.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict was then arrested.

The Court ordered that the vehicle be released to the convict only after paying the fine.

