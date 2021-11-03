Driver in Akomadan accident that caused 6 deaths arrested

The suspect turned hismelf in by reporting himself to the Ahenkoro police

• 6 died in a road crash as flames engulfed commercial bus

• 22 others sustained various injuries



• Driver arrested by Police after turning himself in



The Akomadan District Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a driver of a Daewoo Grandbird KS bus with registration number GT 4215 – 17.



The driver is reported to have caused an accident at Akomadan in the Offinso North District which claimed the lives of some six individuals. He was arrested after he turned himself in to the police.



The accident which occurred on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, left six persons consumed in an inferno after a crash, while 22 others sustained various degrees of injury.

The driver whose actions are said to have led to the accident reportedly bolted following the incident.



However, the District Police Commander of Akomadan, DSP Gyasi Agyemang has confirmed the arrest of the driver in an interview with Adom news.



He notes that a police team has been dispatched from his command to bring the suspect from Ahenkro to Akomadan where he will be assisting in investigations.



Meanwhile, all 22 persons who sustained injuries are reported to have been treated and discharged.