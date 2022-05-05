Driver jailed 10 years for pouring acid on girlfriend

The victim

The High Court in Accra has sentenced one Bright Boso, a driver, who was charged for allegedly pouring acid on his girlfriend to 10 years in prison.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo convicted him after the court found him guilty of the offense before sentencing him.



Boso, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing harm and the case went through a full trial.



“Accused is found guilty and convicted accordingly. Sentenced to 10 years in hard labor.



The court also appealed to civil society and pillar organizations to help fund the surgery cost of the victim.



The victim who is on the verge of losing her sight needs an assistance of about GHC60k and GHC6k which is needed immediately for surgery.

Request for pardon



Prior to being sentenced, the convict had prayed the court to pardon him to enable him take care of his children.



“I am pleading with the Court to forgive me because if convicted there will be nobody to take care of the kids and the victim,” he told the court



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case presented to the court by Selasie Kuwornu, a Senior State Attorney, were that the victim Grace Amezando is a 24-year-old woman who used to be in a romantic relationship with the accused Bright Boso, a commercial driver.

The prosecutor said the victim co-habited with the accused in a kiosk on undeveloped land at Christian Village, Accra and they have two children.



According to the prosecution, sometime in December 2020, the accused Bright Boso accused the victim of cheating on him with one Gyan who lived in their neighborhood.



She said, on May 11, 2021, the accused and the victim quarreled over the same issue and the victim left the house.



According to the prosecution, she joined a bus heading towards Ashongman Estate, but the accused followed her by joining the same bus.



“She alighted at the Ashongman Estate last stop and the accused did the same,” the prosecutor told the court.

The accused According to the prosecution, then, verbally abused her in public and told her that she was cheating on him because she was beautiful.



The convict, then threatened her that she would soon look like an old woman.



“On May 13, 2021, the accused went to work. He returned sometime after midnight which was about 12:00am on the 14th of May 201.



“He entered their kiosk, poured an acidic liquid on the victim who was sleeping at the time, and stepped out again.



“A few minutes after he had stepped out, the victim started feeling burning sensations on her skin and pain in her eye,” the prosecutor noted.

The victim, the prosecutor said, run out of the kiosk for help and she was rushed to the hospital and eventually referred to the Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



“She suffered an injury to the eye and burns on her face, chest, breasts, and two arms.



“Upon his arrest for the offense, the accused admitted the offense and narrated how after repair work on the battery of his vehicle, he poured some of the acid taken out of his battery and stored it in a container.



The convict also stated that he poured the acid on the victim when he returned from work and after midnight of May 14, 2021.



It is based on these facts that the accused Bright Boso was arraigned for trial.